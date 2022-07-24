Cardinals stars Arenado, Goldschmidt won't make Toronto trip due to vaccination status
Catcher Romine also not going to Canada for Tuesday, Wednesday games
Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB's collective bargaining agreement. Arenado will lose $384,416 US, Goldschmidt $241,758 and Romine $10,989.
Goldschmidt currently leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.
Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.
