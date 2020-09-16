MLB plans shortened spring training, April 1 season start
Exhibition games to be played March 28-30
Major League Baseball's 2021 Spring Training will begin on Feb. 27 in Florida and Arizona with each of the 30 clubs in action on the first day of exhibition play, officials said on Wednesday.
Select exhibition games will be played at MLB ballparks and spring training facilities from March 28-30, the league said in a statement.
The Cactus League games in Arizona and Grapefruit League games in Florida will lead into the start of the regular season on April 1 when all teams will play their opening game.
MLB this year suspended Spring Training in March and delayed the start of the regular season due to the COVID-19 outbreak before opening the campaign in late July.
On Tuesday MLB said the final three rounds of this year's post-season will be held at neutral sites, which will be designed to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus.
