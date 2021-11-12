Blue Jays' offensive trio led by Guerrero Jr., capture 2021 AL Silver Slugger awards

In the American League, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien, and outfielder Teoscar Hernández picked up Silver Slugger honours.

The Silver Slugger awards, which are voted upon by major league managers and coaches, recognize the top offensive players at each position in both leagues using a variety of statistical categories.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez each picked up their fourth career Silver Slugger awards. The AL list included five first-time winners: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Guerrero Jr., Semien, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.

Buster Posey picked up one more parting gift to cap off his terrific career.

The longtime San Francisco Giants catcher, who announced his retirement last week, earned his fifth Silver Slugger award on Thursday night. Posey hit .304 with 18 homers, 56 RBIs and a .390 on-base percentage in 113 games in 2021.

Four Atlanta players picked up Silver Slugger awards to go along with their World Series championship rings. The quartet were first baseman Freddie Freeman (third career award), second baseman Ozzie Albies (second), third baseman Austin Riley (first) and pitcher Max Fried (first).

This year's awards will be placed on public display at the Louisville Slugger museum in Kentucky before they are sent to big-league teams at the start of the 2022 season to be presented to the winners.