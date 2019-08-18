Young Blue Jays hitters grounded by Mariners rookie Yusei Kikuchi
Bichette, Biggio hitless with combined 4 K's; Toronto gets good news on Guerrero Jr.
Yusei Kikuchi threw a complete-game shutout, and his Seattle Mariners clubbed four home runs in a 7-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Japanese left-handed pitcher gave up only two hits in his outing and never allowed a runner past second base. Kikuchi (5-8) struck out eight Blue Jays and retired his final 17 batters in order.
The Blue Jays were without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The rookie third baseman left Saturday's game after two innings with some left-knee discomfort. An MRI revealed no severe damage.
Guerrero has been listed as day-to-day with no timetable for his return. The Blue Jays have been cautious with Guerrero all season, even when healthy.
Toronto has Monday off before beginning a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Pannone touched for 2 home runs
Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, who hit the game-winning homer in Saturday's game, swatted his 16th to right field in the second inning off Toronto opener Wilmer Font (3-3).
Seattle checked in with three runs in the fourth inning off Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone. Austin Nola led off the inning with a solo blast to right field and then catcher Tom Murphy smacked a two-run shot with Daniel Vogelbach aboard.
Moore scored on Tim Lopes single to centre.
The only time the Blue Jays threatened was a leadoff double to left field in the third inning from Guerrero's replacement, Brandon Drury. But Kikuchi coaxed Danny Jansen into a fly ball to left field. Billy McKinney then popped to short and a line drive to short from Bo Bichette stranded Drury at second base.
