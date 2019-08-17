Grichuk, Guerrero set Blue Jays record with back-to-back homers in win over Mariners

Randal Grichuk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit back-to-back homers to set a new franchise record, and the Toronto Blue Jays opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-3 win on Friday night.

Grichuk and Guerrero connected off Wade LeBlanc (6-7) in the third inning, marking the 12th time this season that Toronto has hit home runs in consecutive at-bats — and the third time this week.

The Blue Jays had tied the previous franchise-high 11, a record originally set in 1999, in a win against Texas on Tuesday. They also went deep in back-to-back at bats against the Rangers Monday night.

Derek Fisher and Danny Jansen both went deep to add to Friday's home run tally and Brandon Drury tacked on an RBI for Toronto (52-73).

Jacob Waguespack (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The rookie right-hander was applauded by the crowd of 20,844 when he exited the game after giving up a one-out single to Omar Navarez in the sixth.

Tim Lopes drove in a pair of runs for the Mariners (50-73), who have lost 10 of their last 13. Mallex Smith added a late RBI.

Matt Wisler opened the game for Seattle with a scoreless first inning, striking out two, and LeBlanc worked the rest of the game. The 35-year-old lefty allowed seven runs and 11 hits with one walk and three strikeouts over seven innings.

WATCH | Bats lift Blue Jays to victory over Mariners:

The Blue Jays had 11 base hits and 4 home runs in their 7-3 win over the Mariners in Toronto. 1:07

Lopes opened the scoring with a two-run single off Waguespack in the second inning but the Blue Jays got those runs back and more in the bottom of the frame. Drury singled home Justin Smoak and Fisher followed with his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot to put Toronto up 3-2.

Guerrero and Grichuk's back-to-back homers came an inning later, with Guerrero following a Cavan Biggio base hit with a two-run shot before Grichuk's solo drive. Jansen led off the seventh with his 12th homer of the season to extend Toronto's lead to 7-2.

Smith cut Seattle's deficit to 7-3 with an RBI single off reliever Justin Shafer in the eighth.

Blue Jays rookie sensation Bo Bichette struck out twice and had his on-base streak snapped at 17 games, the second longest for a player 21 or younger to begin a career (Rocco Baldelli holds the record with 24).