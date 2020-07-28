Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd straight day amid coronavirus outbreak: report

The New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies games was postponed Tuesday for the second straight day, according to a person familiar with the league's decision.

The Phillies were waiting for complete results from their COVID-19 tests following an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Major League baseball hasn't announced the postponement.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> are reporting to Citizens Bank Park today in small groups to submit saliva samples before departing for New York tomorrow, Joe Girardi told <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetworkRadio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetworkRadio</a> moments ago. The team doesn’t have access to the clubhouse at the ballpark today. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> —@jonmorosi

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia on Sunday, disrupting MLB's schedule in the early days of the pandemic-delayed season.

More Marlins reportedly test positive

Four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the Major League Baseball club to 17 over the last five days, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The Marlins previously had 11 players and two coaches test positive for the virus.

The Athletic website quoted a source as saying the Marlins are still in Philadelphia and that one of the previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative.

Miami's home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was Tuesday's finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park.