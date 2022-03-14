Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. could miss 3 months after breaking wrist

All-star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.

Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the off-season and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.

Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Probably not a great thing, when Fernando Tatis was asked when his motorcycle accident happened, he responded, 'which one.' —@JesseRogersESPN

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the National League with 42 home runs in 130 games and finished third in balloting for league MVP honours.

The electrifying Tatis batted .282 with 97 runs batted in and 25 stolen bases last year. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues and a trip to the COVID-19 injury list.

He signed a 14-year, $330-million US contract with the Padres during spring training last year.

Atlanta gets Olson with Freeman likely leaving

Freddie Freeman's tenure with Atlanta appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired all-star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Oakland is getting a prize package of four players, including young outfielder Cristian Pache.

Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time all-star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, including as a veteran leader on last year's championship team.

Manager Brian Snitker was speaking to reporters when ESPN broke the news. He said it was the first he was hearing of the trade

"He's been our guy for a number of years," Snitker said of Freeman. "Personally, he's meant a lot to me."

The 66-year-old Snitker said he already knows Olson, who grew up about 40 minutes east of Atlanta's Truist Park in Lilburn, Ga.

Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a .252 career average, 142 homers and .859 on-base plus slugging percentage over six seasons. The 27-year-old slugged 39 homers and drove in 111 runs last season, finishing eighth in American League MVP voting. He's also under team control through 2024.

Oakland also receives minor league catcher Shea Langeliers and right-handers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.

Cruz reportedly signs with Nationals

Meanwhile, free-agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year, $15-million deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old Cruz has 449 career home runs and becomes the first full-time DH to join a NL team since MLB's new labour deal included a universal designated hitter.

Cruz is returning for an 18th major league season. The slugger hit .265 with 32 home runs and 86 RBI with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays in 2021.

Cruz gets a $12 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $16 million mutual option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout.

A seven-time all-star, he's a career .277 hitter with 1,238 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Twins and Rays.

The NL used the DH during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The new labour agreement that owners and players reached Thursday brings the extra hitter to the NL for every game, including the World Series.

Cruz has hit 18 home runs in 50 post-season games. The Rays acquired him from Minnesota last July 22 in their push toward the playoffs.

Some NL teams might rotate the DH spot, letting several players fill the role in order to give them a day off from playing the field. Other clubs might want a permanent solution, and Cruz certainly fills that role.

Cruz made one start in the field last year -- playing first base for the first time in his career, he made a nifty pickup on a bounced throw to end the first inning at Philadelphia. He delivered a tie-breaking, two-run double in the eighth to win that game.

Prior to that, his previous time with a mitt was 2018 when he made four starts in right field for Seattle.