Red Sox give Mookie Betts record $27M US to avoid arbitration: reports

Mookie Betts continues to do big things with the Boston Red Sox as the all-star outfielder avoided arbitration with the club Friday by agreeing to a record $27 million US deal for 2020, according to multiple reports.

The previous record to avoid arbitration was the $26 million than Nolan Arenado agreed to with the Colorado Rockies last year before he was locked up to an eight-year, $260 million extension during spring training.

Betts, 27, will move into his free-agency years following the 2020 season. The 2018 MVP batted .295 with 29 home runs and 90 RBIs over 150 games in 2019, while leading the American League with 135 runs scored. That came one season after he led the Red Sox to a World Series title by batting .346 with 32 home runs and 80 RBIs.

The Red Sox went 84-78 in 2019 and failed to make the playoffs, leading to the dismissal of general manager Dave Dombrowski in September.

Betts is a career .301 hitter over six seasons, all with the Red Sox. He has 139 home runs and 470 RBIs and his play in right field has earned him four consecutive Gold Glove awards. He also has been named to the AL all-star team in each of the past four seasons.

Third baseman Kris Bryant also avoided arbitration with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing Friday to an $18.6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Bryant got a significant boost from the $12.9 million he earned last year.

The 2016 NL MVP, Bryant rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

It remains unclear whether he will remain with the team he led to the 2016 World Series championship, the Cubs' first title since 1908. Chicago's thin minor league system, the prospects Bryant could bring back in a trade, the large contract the three-time all-star would figure to command as a free agent have all thrown his future into question. He also has a pending grievance he filed in the hope of becoming a free agent one year earlier than scheduled.

The third baseman debuted on April 17, 2015, leaving him one day shy of the service time needed to become a free agent after the 2020 season. Bryant contends he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility and that delay violated baseball's collective bargaining agreement.

The Cubs reached the deal just before Friday's scheduled exchange of proposed arbitration salaries. Eligible players also include star shortstop Javier Baez, All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, slugger Kyle Schwarber and reliever Kyle Ryan.

Chicago missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with an 84-78 record. The Cubs hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as manager, hoping "Grandpa Rossy" could give them a spark.