Freeman ends longest shutout duel in MLB playoff history to lead Atlanta past Reds
Astros advance to ALDS after beating Twins; White Sox force Game 3 vs. A's
Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in post-season history as Atlanta defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series on Wednesday.
What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer of the Reds and Atlanta's Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest.
The teams combined for a post-season record 37 strikeouts — 21 by Atlanta. After a couple of hits in the 13th against Archie Bradley, Freeman drove one into centre field off Amir Garrett with one out to end a game that dragged on for more than 4 1/2 hours.
A four-time all-star, Freeman produced another big year in a pandemic-shortened season after a battle with COVID-19 in July so severe that he said he prayed: "Please don't take me."
The clubs combined to use 14 pitchers and it lasted so long that the lights came on at Truist Park in the 13th — for a game that began just after noon.
It was historic as the first post-season game to be scoreless after 11 innings, but hardly a masterpiece.
With the designated runner at second base no longer in play for post-season games, two teams that rely heavily on the long ball took turns just flailing away at the plate.
Mostly, all they stirred up was a stiff breeze.
Astros eliminate Twins
Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory Wednesday that sent the Twins to a record 18th straight post-season loss.
The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since winning Game 1 of their Division Series at the New York Yankees on Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost. Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in post-season play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.
Nobody on this Twins team has had a hand in more than six of the playoffs losses, but for the second straight year one of baseball's most potent lineups limped through a brief post-season cameo. In a three-game Diviion Series sweep by the Yankees last year, the Twins totalled seven runs and 22 hits. Against the Astros, they mustered only two runs and seven hits.
A's escape jam to force deciding Game 3 against White Sox
Marcus Semien and Khris Davis homered early and the Oakland Athletics held off Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox in the late innings for a 5-3 win that sent their AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3.
Game 3 is Thursday at the Coliseum.
The White Sox went 14-0 in the regular season against left-handed starters during the regular season and beat southpaw Jesus Luzardo in the opener. A's manager Bob Melvin acknowledged it might make him reconsider who to start with the season on the line — perhaps righty Mike Fiers over lefty Sean Manaea.
Things got interesting when Bassitt gave way to Liam Hendriks after a leadoff single to Tim Anderson in the eighth with a 5-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer one out later.
Hendriks surrendered a pair of two-out singles in the ninth and walked Yoan Moncada to load the bases. Diekman relieved and walked Grandal to bring home a run.
Abreu, at the top of the list of AL MVP candidates, hit a hard grounder to second base as Diekman earned a tough save.
Marlins stun Cubs in Game 1
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Thursday. Yu Darvish starts for the Central champion Cubs, while rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez pitches for upstart Miami, looking to make an unexpected division series trip in the same season that roughly half the roster was sidelined by COVID-19.
The Marlins may be without centre fielder Starling Marte after he was hit on the left hand by a fastball in the ninth inning. Marte was in obvious pain and quickly retreated down the clubhouse tunnel. He was replaced by Monte Harrison. No immediate update was given on his status.
The last time the Marlins scored five or more runs in an inning during a playoff game was Oct. 14, 2003, at Wrigley Field, when the club scored eight times in the eighth during Game 6 of the NLCS. That outburst included fan Steve Bartman deflecting Luis Castillo's foul ball as Cubs left fielder Moises Alou tried to make a leaping catch.
There was only a smattering of onlookers — primarily fans and team employees — Wednesday because of baseball's COVID-19 protocols, and the lower bowl that surrounds the field was almost completely empty.
