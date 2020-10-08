Atlanta, Houston use offensive explosions to reach league championship series

Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his post-season debut, and Atlanta rode its superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep and its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscore the Marlins 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games. Atlanta is 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the post-season, allowing five runs in 49 innings.

There were only a few scattered cheers as Atlanta wrapped up the series in an almost empty Minute Maid Park, where the only fans allowed were players' friends and families.

The team will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday in Arlington, Texas. It had not advanced to the NLCS since it was led by Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, a team managed by Bobby Cox.

Wright (1-0) was sharp despite not pitching since Sept. 25, allowing three hits and walking two with a career-high seven strikeouts. A.J. Minter, Jacob Webb and Shane Greene finished the five-hitter to give Atlanta four shutouts in five playoff games.

Atlanta is the second team in history to throw four shutouts in the first five playoff games, joining the 1905 New York Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud doubled twice, with the first one driving in two runs in Atlanta's big third inning. The veteran catcher, who bounced around three teams in a tough 2019, helped steady Atlanta's young starters, was 6 for 10 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in the sweep.

The Marlins, who lost 105 games last season, were the feel-good story of this post-season after overcoming a coronavirus outbreak to reach the post-season for the first time since 2003. With a front office led by Derek Jeter and and a dugout headed by manager Don Mattingly, they entered confident after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. But the young team was overwhelmed and lost a playoff series for the first time after entering 7-0 with titles in 1997 and 2003.

Rookie Sixto Sanchez (0-1) walked Ronald Acuna Jr. to start the third, and Acuna stole second before advancing to third on a single by Freddie Freeman. Marcell Ozuna laced a single that scored Acuna.

D'Arnaud knocked a double off the bullpen in right-centre to send two home and extend the lead to 3-0. Atlanta tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson.

Astros eliminate Athletics

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley's two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 on Thursday to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.

Correa drove in five as the Astros — October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was revealed — advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager. Baker earned his first closeout win since the 2003 NL Division Series and improved to 4-13 in closeouts.

Houston will play either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-seven ALCS in San Diego. The Rays lead their ALDS 2-1.

The Astros and A's combined for 24 homers — 12 each — the most in a post-season series of five games or less.

Houston clinched at Dodger Stadium, where it won the 2017 World Series in seven games. The Astros' sign-stealing scheme used during their title run was revealed last year by former teammate and current A's pitcher Mike Fiers, who didn't pitch in this post-season series.

The scandal led to season-long suspensions of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, who both were fired. Boston manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltran also lost their jobs as fallout their roles with the '17 Astros, and Houston still draws ire of other players and fans.

Houston's star-loaded lineup did little during the regular season to quiet criticism that the club could only hit when it was stealing signs. The Astros ranked 20th in the majors with a .240 average and 14th with 279 runs.

The slump continued through the wild-card round before Houston turned Dodger Stadium into a launching pad against Oakland. The team batted .322 in the ALDS, with Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker each batting over .400, and George Springer at .389.

Much of that damage came against Oakland's vaunted bullpen. A's relievers combined for a 6.27 ERA in the series, including six earned runs Thursday.