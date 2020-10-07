Rookie Ian Anderson stellar in 2nd playoff start to lead Atlanta past Miami
Marlins now must win 3 straight to advance in playoffs following shutout loss
Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and Atlanta threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.
The 22-year-old Anderson scattered three hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings. The lanky right-hander who made his major league debut in late August added to his impressive outing last week in the wild-card series when he fanned nine in six scoreless frames against Cincinnati.
The 36-year-old Markakis helped preserve the shutout and the lead in the eighth.
Corey Dickerson reached on an error by Swanson at shortstop to start the inning, setting up Markakis' heads-up play. Jon Berti sliced a high fly down the line that Markakis alertly plucked on one hop and, with Dickerson holding up to see if the ball would be caught, threw to Swanson for a forceout at second base in a close play.
Swanson and d'Arnaud provided the offence in this one, with both players hitting solo shots a day after the two hit multi-run homers in a huge seventh inning for Atlanta in its Game 1 win.
Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.
Players from both teams behaved themselves a day after tempers flared in the opener when Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. was nailed by a 98 mph fastball. Acuna had a quiet afternoon, going 0 for 4 and striking out all four times.
