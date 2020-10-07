Skip to Main Content
Rookie Ian Anderson stellar in 2nd playoff start to lead Atlanta past Miami
Rookie Ian Anderson stellar in 2nd playoff start to lead Atlanta past Miami

Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and Atlanta threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.

Atlanta catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, and pitcher Ian Anderson, right, celebrate during their team's 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of their NLDS series on Wednesday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The winners have pitched three shutouts in four games this post-season. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting Atlanta one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup.

The 22-year-old Anderson scattered three hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings. The lanky right-hander who made his major league debut in late August added to his impressive outing last week in the wild-card series when he fanned nine in six scoreless frames against Cincinnati.

The 36-year-old Markakis helped preserve the shutout and the lead in the eighth.

Corey Dickerson reached on an error by Swanson at shortstop to start the inning, setting up Markakis' heads-up play. Jon Berti sliced a high fly down the line that Markakis alertly plucked on one hop and, with Dickerson holding up to see if the ball would be caught, threw to Swanson for a forceout at second base in a close play.

Will Smith retired the next two batters and Mark Melancon, Atlanta's fifth pitcher of the game, closed the combined three-hitter for a save.

Swanson and d'Arnaud provided the offence in this one, with both players hitting solo shots a day after the two hit multi-run homers in a huge seventh inning for Atlanta in its Game 1 win.

Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.

Players from both teams behaved themselves a day after tempers flared in the opener when Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. was nailed by a 98 mph fastball. Acuna had a quiet afternoon, going 0 for 4 and striking out all four times.

