Dodgers erupt for post-season record 11 runs in 1st inning against Atlanta
Los Angeles off to blazing start in search of 1st NLCS win
Max Muncy hit a grand slam to cap an 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, the highest-scoring inning ever in an MLB post-season game.
The 11 runs came against Atlanta, which was also on the wrong side of matching the previous mark. They allowed 10 runs in the first inning in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis last season.
The slam by Muncy off reliever Grant Dayton was the third homer in the inning, matching another LCS record.
After Mookie Betts led off the game with an infield single on the first pitch, Corey Seager drove him home with a double on the next pitch. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios later homered on consecutive pitches against Kyle Wright, who then walked the No. 9 batter before Dayton took over.
Betts walked before Seager had an RBI single, Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Muncy went deep. Will Smith, the 14th batter in the inning, struck out to end it.
The Dodgers led 11-0 entering the second inning after centre fielder Cody Bellinger robbed Atlanta's Ozzie Albies with a leaping catch at the wall that stranded two runners in the bottom of the first. Bellinger then led off the second with a homer.
