Padres hit timely homers to beat Dodgers for the 1st time in a postseason game

Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

After an off day Thursday, the best-of-five series resumes with Game 3 on Friday in San Diego.

The wild-card Padres beat the rival Dodgers for the first time in a postseason game. San Diego was swept 3-0 by the Dodgers in a 2020 Division Series and lost Game 1 of this series Tuesday.

Dropped from first to seventh in the batting order for matchup purposes, Profar grounded a single to right field in the sixth off reliever Brusdar Graterol, who took the loss. Jake Cronenworth scored for a 4-3 lead.

Cronenworth homered off Blake Treinen in the eighth to give San Diego some insurance, and Josh Hader earned his first four-out save since August 2020 with Milwaukee.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner each hit solo homers for the NL West champion Dodgers.

Yu Darvish, who got the win, allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings and had at least one baserunner in every inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. Kershaw gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and eventually settled down to retire his final nine batters in a row.

Atlanta blanks Philadelphia

Kyle Wright, baseball's winningest pitcher, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as Atlanta evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday night.

After persistent rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright surrendered just two hits and claimed the win when Atlanta got to Wheeler for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

This was a game the reigning World Series champions had to have after losing the opener of the best-of-five series 7-6. They had the right guy on the mound, a right-hander with a big arm and looping curveball who has finally cashed in on his enormous potential.

Wright, a former first-round draft pick who struggled to get past Triple-A, came into this season with a record of 2-8 in the majors. He totally turned that around, going 21-5 to win three more games than any other big league pitcher.

Wright kept it going in the playoffs. His only major threat came in the second, when Bryce Harper led off with a double, then tagged and moved to third on a flyout to deep centre by Nick Castellanos.

Harper had to scramble back to third on Alec Bohm's groundout to first, and Brandon Marsh struck out swinging on a four-seamer that clocked in at 96 mph.

A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen closed out the three-hitter with one inning apiece. Jansen earned the save.

Dansby Swanson made a dazzling play to end the Phillies' sixth.

Sprinting with his back to the infield, the shortstop reached out to snare a pop fly from J.T. Realmuto while tumbling to the outfield grass. Wright threw both arms in the air when he realized Swanson had the pulled off the catch.

It turned out to be the final pitch of Wright's 83-pitch gem, in which he struck out six with one walk.

Wright watched from the top step of the dugout as Atlanta finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom half, doing all the damage after Wheeler retired the first two hitters.

It started when Wheeler plunked Ronald Acuna Jr. near the right elbow on a 96 mph fastball that rode up and in on the slugger.

There was a delay of several minutes while Acuna Jr., writhing in pain, was checked out by the training staff. In the Atlanta dugout, Gil Heredia prepared to go in. Wheeler, meanwhile, tossed a few pitches trying to stay loose.

The right-hander who grew up in metro Atlanta wasn't the same after Acuna Jr. finally trotted down to first base.

Swanson walked and Matt Olson drove in the first run of the game, ripping a single past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who meekly waved at a ball he should've at least knocked down.

Olson was generously credited with an RBI single, but Atlanta weren't done. Austin Riley's mighty swing produced a little dribbler down the third-base line for an infield hit that made it 2-0.

Then, it was Travis d'Arnaud grounding one up the middle for another run-scoring hit before Wheeler finally got the third out.

Far too late to keep Atlanta from tying the series.

At least the wild-card Phillies are finally heading home. Game 3 is Friday at Citizens Bank Park, where Philadelphia will play for the first time since a regular-season loss to Atlanta on Sept. 25.

The Phillies have played 14 straight road games since then, including four playoff games in their first postseason appearance since 2011.