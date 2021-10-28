Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien voted man of the year by fellow players

Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others, by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Toronto starter Robbie Ray takes honour as top AL pitcher in Players Choice Awards

The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien was selected as man of the year in MLB's Players Choice Awards on Thursday. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays' Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher, the union said on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player, while Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player.

Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players' rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.

Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.

Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from coklon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.

