Blue Jays' Marcus Semien voted man of the year by fellow players
Toronto starter Robbie Ray takes honour as top AL pitcher in Players Choice Awards
Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others, by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player, while Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player.
Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players' rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.
Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.
Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from coklon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?