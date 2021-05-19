Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple nasal fractures after taking fastball to face
Former Blue Jays outfielder hit in nose by 95 mph pitch during game against Atlanta
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.
Pillar made everyone feel a lot better when he brought out the lineup card before Tuesday night's game.
Pillar was at Truist Park after meeting with a facial specialist to determine the next steps in his recovery. The 32-year-old veteran was placed on the 10-day injured list before the second game of the series between the NL East rivals.
"It was such a scary moment," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "It unbelievable that he's here and walking around."
As it was, Pillar brought out the Mets lineup for the exchange at home plate with Atlanta coach Walt Weiss and the four umpires.
Even with a bruised and badly swollen face, and a small pad stuffed into his right nostril, Pillar smiled and shook everyone's hands. Weiss gave him a warm pat on the shoulder.
Pillar said there were no hard feelings toward Webb.
In fact, he expressed concern for the Atlanta pitcher.
"I know this guy didn't want to hit me, didn't want to hit me in the face," Pillar said. "Accidents do happen. I know he feels bad. Me and him talked last night and today. I'm almost more worried about him than I am myself."
Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.
Webb said he was trying to throw a high pitch to Pillar, but the ball simply got away from him in the delivery,
"I saw his reaction," Pillar said. "I know how tough that can be on someone to feel responsible for someone getting injured. I tried to relay that message to him. I know it was unintentional. He needs to continue to be confident in himself and his stuff. I'll be fine."
Pillar also provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.
"Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I'm doing fine!" he posted.
Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RBI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RBI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gamewinner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gamewinner</a> 👍🏽👍🏽—@KPILLAR4
