Yankees' Gleyber Torres dominates Orioles again to set MLB HR record

Gleyber Torres hit two more homers off the Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Yankees recorded an 11-8 victory to complete a sweep of a day-night doubleheader Monday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won their 14th straight meeting with the Orioles and lead the season series 15-2. They have 59 homers against Baltimore, extending the major league record for homers against an opponent in a season.

Torres, who also homered in Monday's first game, has 13 of his 26 homers against Baltimore, the most by any player against an opponent in a single season since divisional play began in 1969. Five of his six multi-homer games this season are against Baltimore, a major league record, and he produced his eighth career multi-homer game.

After a solo drive in New York's 8-5 win in the opener, Torres slugged three-run homers in consecutive at-bats off Evan Phillips and Tom Eshelman in the nightcap.

In the fifth, Torres hammered a 0-1 slider well over the left-centre field fence to give the Yankees an 8-3 lead. An inning later, he hit a first-pitch slider into the left field seats to push New York's lead to 11-3.

Torres missed a chance at a three-homer game when the Orioles intentionally walked him in the eight to load the bases after the Yankees had runners at first and second.

Rookie Mike Ford also homered for the Yankees, who won for the 12th time in their last 14 games overall. Brett Gardner hit a bases-clearing triple in the first, and Breyvic Valera scored the other run on a throwing error by catcher Chance Sisco after advancing on a wild pitch.

Trey Mancini and Hanser Alberto homered for Baltimore. Alberto hit a three-run homer in the seventh and scored Baltimore's first run on a groundout by Rio Ruiz in the third, two batters before Mancini hit a two-run drive.

Chad Green opened with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Joe Mantiply (1-0) followed with three innings, and Brady Lail allowed Alberto's homer in his major league debut and pitched 2 2/3 innings.

Nestor Cortes Jr. loaded the bases in the ninth, and Adam Ottavino allowed a two-run single to Ruiz before converting his second save.

Orioles starter Ty Blach allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in four-plus innings in his Baltimore debut. He struck out four and walked three.

The Orioles lost for the seventh time in eight games. They have allowed 248 homers, the most in American League history, tied with the 2017 Cincinnati Reds for the second-most all-time and 10 shy of the all-time record set by the 2016 Reds.