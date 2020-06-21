MLBPA reverses course, will vote Sunday on MLB proposal for 60-game season: report

The Major League Baseball Players Association reportedly will vote Sunday on the league's latest offer after it was thought there would be a delay to collect further information on health and safety protocols as COVID-19 continues to be an issue.

Recent positive coronavirus tests led to the shutdown of spring training sites, and the MLBPA is seeking to learn more about the health plan as COVID-19 continues to be an issue. The season was scheduled to start March 26, but the pandemic led to a delay.

USA Today and ESPN reported about Sunday's vote while the latter had stated Saturday it could take place this coming week.

MLB is expecting an answer from the MLBPA per a 60-game proposal with expanded playoffs. If the MLBPA turns down the offer, commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to implement a schedule, which would likely consist of somewhere between 50 and 60 games.

The union presented a 70-game proposal earlier this week, and MLB quickly shot it down.

WATCH | Positive tests could put MLB return in jeopardy:

As professional sports leagues plot their return to action, CBC News' Cameron MacIntosh details the recent spike in the number of athletes who have contracted COVID-19. 2:43

MLB closed down training sites and will have them undergo through cleaning with coronavirus infections on the rise in Florida and Arizona.

Jays player exhibits virus symptoms: reports

On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants shut down their training facilities due to positive tests for the coronavirus, and the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels announced that players had contracted COVID-19.

The Phillies closed their Clearwater, Fla., campus after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Blue Jays shut their training site in nearby Dunedin, Fla., after a player exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported.

The Giants' camp in Scottsdale, Ariz., was closed after a person who recently was on site, as well as a family member, came down with symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Astros stated in a press release that an unnamed player who had been training at the team's West Palm Beach, Fla., facility tested positive. According to the team, the player dealt with only minor symptoms and was making a smooth recovery.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler told reporters that the organization had two players with COVID-19, but he would not say whether they were major-leaguers or minor-leaguers.