MLBPA reverses course, will vote Sunday on MLB proposal for 60-game season: report
There was talk players would delay to get more details on health, safety protocols
The Major League Baseball Players Association reportedly will vote Sunday on the league's latest offer after it was thought there would be a delay to collect further information on health and safety protocols as COVID-19 continues to be an issue.
Recent positive coronavirus tests led to the shutdown of spring training sites, and the MLBPA is seeking to learn more about the health plan as COVID-19 continues to be an issue. The season was scheduled to start March 26, but the pandemic led to a delay.
USA Today and ESPN reported about Sunday's vote while the latter had stated Saturday it could take place this coming week.
MLB is expecting an answer from the MLBPA per a 60-game proposal with expanded playoffs. If the MLBPA turns down the offer, commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to implement a schedule, which would likely consist of somewhere between 50 and 60 games.
The union presented a 70-game proposal earlier this week, and MLB quickly shot it down.
WATCH | Positive tests could put MLB return in jeopardy:
MLB closed down training sites and will have them undergo through cleaning with coronavirus infections on the rise in Florida and Arizona.
Jays player exhibits virus symptoms: reports
On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants shut down their training facilities due to positive tests for the coronavirus, and the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels announced that players had contracted COVID-19.
The Phillies closed their Clearwater, Fla., campus after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Blue Jays shut their training site in nearby Dunedin, Fla., after a player exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported.
The Giants' camp in Scottsdale, Ariz., was closed after a person who recently was on site, as well as a family member, came down with symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Astros stated in a press release that an unnamed player who had been training at the team's West Palm Beach, Fla., facility tested positive. According to the team, the player dealt with only minor symptoms and was making a smooth recovery.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler told reporters that the organization had two players with COVID-19, but he would not say whether they were major-leaguers or minor-leaguers.
With files from Field Level Media
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.