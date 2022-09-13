Angels' Mike Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record
Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the record of 8 straight games
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record.
The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland's Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout's 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead centre at Progressive Field.
MIKE TR🔥UT <a href="https://t.co/xbQ4AvzuBa">pic.twitter.com/xbQ4AvzuBa</a>—@MLB
Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run.
Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati's Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?