Miguel Sano among 4 Twins players to test positive for COVID-19
Sano and catcher Willians Astudillo are both said to be asymptomatic, in quarantine
Third baseman Miguel Sano was among four Minnesota Twins players to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.
Catcher Willians Astudillo joined minor-leaguers Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina in also testing positive for COVID-19.
Per the Twins, Sano and Astudillo are both said to be asymptomatic and in quarantine in Minnesota.
The 27-year-old Sano signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with a fourth-year club option this past offseason.
Sano rebounded from beginning last season on the injured list to set career-high totals in homers (34) and RBIs (79) in 105 games. He also had a .247 batting average.
WATCH | Chief PHO, Deputy Chief discuss pitfalls of Blue Jays playing in Toronto:
Astudillo, 28, batted .268 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 58 games last season with the Twins.
Gordon, a 24-year-old shortstop, batted .298 with four homers and 40 RBIs in 70 games in 2019 with Triple-A Rochester.
Colina, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted an 8-2 record with a 2.96 ERA with three minor league teams last season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.