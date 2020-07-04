Miguel Sano among 4 Twins players to test positive for COVID-19

Third baseman Miguel Sano was among four Minnesota Twins players to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

Catcher Willians Astudillo joined minor-leaguers Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina in also testing positive for COVID-19.

Per the Twins, Sano and Astudillo are both said to be asymptomatic and in quarantine in Minnesota.

The 27-year-old Sano signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with a fourth-year club option this past offseason.

Sano rebounded from beginning last season on the injured list to set career-high totals in homers (34) and RBIs (79) in 105 games. He also had a .247 batting average.

Astudillo, 28, batted .268 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 58 games last season with the Twins.

Gordon, a 24-year-old shortstop, batted .298 with four homers and 40 RBIs in 70 games in 2019 with Triple-A Rochester.

Colina, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted an 8-2 record with a 2.96 ERA with three minor league teams last season.