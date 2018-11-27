3rd strike: MGM is MLB's official gaming partner after NBA, NHL

MGM Resorts has made its third deal in four months with a major U.S. sports league, becoming Major League Baseball's official gambling partner in the U.S. and Japan.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that MGM will become an MLB-authorized gaming operator and will promote itself with teams and on the MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB At Bat app.

Manfred says "there's been a huge change in public opinion" on sports gambling "and it has presented an opportunity for all sports and baseball in particular." He adds "we have to take advantage of every opportunity to drive engagement by fans."

MGM in August became the official gambling partner of the NBA and WNBA, and the first official sports betting partner of the NHL last month.