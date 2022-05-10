MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026
The New York Yankees swept two games against the Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there on June 13-14, 2020, but those games were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
League plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London's Crystal Palace Park on July 9
Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026.
The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group on Monday that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK.
MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London's Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.
