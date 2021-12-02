Skip to Main Content
MLB

MLB, players to talk for 1st time since league locked out players Dec. 2: report

Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labour talks broke off Dec. 1.

League expected to make core-economics proposal during Thursday video meeting

Ronald Blum · The Associated Press ·
Thursday's reported negotiation session between MLB and the players' association will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.

Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport's ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.

The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin details MLB lockout:

What to know about the Major League Baseball lockout

1 month ago
Duration 2:03
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday the league is locking out its players for the first time in 26 years after failing to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. One of the contentious issues in the MLB has been about free agency, with players saying they should be allowed to go to the highest bidder earlier in their careers. 2:03
