MLB, players to talk for 1st time since league locked out players Dec. 2: report
League expected to make core-economics proposal during Thursday video meeting
Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labour talks broke off Dec. 1.
The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.
Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport's ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin details MLB lockout:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?