MLB negotiators to meet in person for 1st time since Dec. 1

Negotiators for locked-out baseball players and management were to meet in person Monday for the first time since Dec. 1, the day before the start of the sport's first work stoppage since 1995.

The players' association planned to make a counteroffer to management, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break.

There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

The scheduled March 31 opening day is also increasingly threatened, given the need for players to report, go through COVID-19 protocols and have at least three weeks of workouts that include a minimal number of exhibition games.

Players don't receive paycheques until the regular season, and owners get only a small percentage of their revenue during the off-season. Those factors create negotiations that are a game of chicken until mid-to-late February, when significant economic losses become more imminent.

Baseball's ninth work stoppage started Dec. 2, following the expiration of a five-year labour contract.

Unhappy with a four per cent drop in payrolls to 2015 levels, players have asked for significant change that includes more liberalized free agency and salary arbitration eligibility.

Players want to reduce revenue sharing

Management says it will not consider changes to free agency, salary arbitration or revenue sharing but made the latest offer to propel talks.

Six seasons of major league service have been required for free agency since 1976. Salary arbitration eligibility since 2013 has been three seasons plus the top 22 per cent by service time of players with at least two years but less than three years.