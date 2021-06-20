Canada's Joey Votto of Reds ejected following argument with umpire over checked swing
Cincinnati manager David Bell, Padres fan tossed in heated 1st-inning exchange
Joey Votto and manager David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds were ejected in the first inning Saturday following a heated argument with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.
A Padres fan sitting in the expensive seats near the Reds dugout also was tossed.
Catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at the high, outside pitch from Miguel Diaz, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed that Votto went around.
Votto was unhappy and began arguing, and Bell came out of the dugout and joined the argument. Bell and coaches Delino DeShields and Freddie Benavides had to keep Votto away from Additon, who then apparently ejected the player and manager at the same time.
Joey Votto has been ejected from today's game.<br><br>He struck out on a check swing and had words for the umpires after the call. <a href="https://t.co/LbAiIx7JIw">pic.twitter.com/LbAiIx7JIw</a>—@MLBONFOX
Votto had to be restrained as he continued to argue. Shortly after Votto went to the dugout, the fan was ejected. Bell came back out on the field to continue arguing before leaving the game.
While the drama unfolded near home plate, Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. lounged on the grass in shallow left field.
