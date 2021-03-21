Skip to Main Content
MLB

Joey Votto returns to Reds' camp after battling COVID-19, unsure when he'll play

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto returned to camp Sunday after sitting out with COVID-19, but when he might be able to play again is still uncertain.

Canadian 1st baseman tested positive earlier this month

Mitch Stacy · The Associated Press ·
Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds is seen above during a spring training game against Cleveland on Feb. 28 in Goodyear, Ariz. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto returned to camp Sunday after sitting out with COVID-19, but when he might be able to play again is still uncertain.

The 37-year-old Votto left camp after a positive test on March 10 and has been isolated since. After being cleared by Major League Baseball, he was back at the Reds' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, but will stay on the injured list until he's in game shape again.

"I feel good," the six-time All-Star said. "I'm glad to be back, and I'm looking forward to putting the uniform on and joining the team. I miss playing ball, I miss being part of the group."

Votto, who declined to talk about his experience with the virus, couldn't say how long it will take him to be ready to play or whether he'll be in the lineup when the Reds open the season April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before the positive test he played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season, the Toronto native hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

"I'm looking forward to feeling sharp with the bat, of course, feeling like I'm dangerous, as I mentioned before, and making sure I'm healthy and strong and able to play as often as possible," he said. "That's the goal, and I felt like I was trending in that direction, so I have to get there and beyond."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now