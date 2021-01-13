Jays sign president, CEO Mark Shapiro to 5-year contract extension
Team owner Rogers Communications praise Shapiro's leadership, commitment
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed team president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension.
Team owner Rogers Communications confirmed the signing in a post on Twitter.
Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.
The Blue Jays returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.
Toronto posted a 32-28 record in the pandemic-shortened campaign to earn a wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs.
