Smoak powers Blue Jays' offence in 10th-inning win over Cleveland

Justin Smoak drove in Eric Sogard for the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays walked off the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday.

Smoak followed a two-out walk from Eric Sogard and a single from Freddy Galvis with a basehit off Tyler Olson (1-1) that got under third baseman Jose Ramirez's glove.

Smoak had also tied the game for Toronto (39-64) in the ninth with a solo homer to straightaway centre field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk followed with singles but were stranded by a Teoscar Hernandez strikeout.

Francisco Lindor drove in the lone run for Cleveland (58-42), which opened play three games back of Minnesota for first place in the AL Central.

Trevor Bauer, who's been increasingly mentioned in trade rumours as the July 31 deadline approaches, allowed just three hits while striking out nine over 7 2/3 innings. He threw 107 pitches, 68 for strikes.

The Blue Jays didn't get their first hit until Guerrero Jr. led off the fifth inning with a double.

Aaron Sanchez had his best start in months despite picking up the no-decision. The right-hander allowed one run and five hits while striking out six over five innings. He did not walk a batter for the first time this season.

The no-decision keeps Sanchez tied with Ricky Romero for the franchise record for consecutive losing decisions by a Toronto starter in a single season with 13.

Toronto Blue Jays' Eric Sogard scores the game-winning run on a single by Justin Smoak in the tenth inning. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Ken Giles (2-2) picked up the win for Toronto.

Lindor put Cleveland on the board in the third inning with a single that deflected into the outfield off Toronto second baseman Cavan Biggio, scoring Greg Allen for a 1-0 lead.

Allen had the game's first hit, a two-out single right before Lindor stepped to the plate, and stole second to get into scoring position.

Cleveland threatened with runners on second and third in the fifth inning, but Sanchez struck out Carlos Santana looking to keep it a one-run game.

The Blue Jays had a chance to tie the game in the eighth but a base-running miscue cost them. Hernandez, who led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch, rounded third aggressively on a pinch-hit single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and was tagged out while sliding into home plate.