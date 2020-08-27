Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays' Thursday game called off in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
The Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball game on Thursday night has been postponed in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend.

Toronto matchup with Boston 1 of at least 4 MLB games postponed

The Canadian Press ·
The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are seen in action on Tuesday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. The teams will not play on Thursday night as professional sports teams push for social reform after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Red Sox and Jays put out a joint statement to announce the decision, about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The decision was made after Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who is Black, said he would not play, according to multiple media reports.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox played the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday night in Buffalo, N.Y., after the NBA started a string of postponements across all sports just over an hour before first pitch as the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court.

Multiple reports indicated at least three other Major League Baseball games would not be played Thursday.

The league postponed three of its games on Wednesday.

WATCH | Blue Jays' GM says team needs to support players and use platform:

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins spoke during a virtual press conference about the protests going on in the sports world and what the team's role should be. 3:04 
