Astros apologize for defamatory remarks towards female reporter
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has sent a letter to a Sports Illustrated reporter to apologize for his team accusing her of trying to "fabricate a story."
Owner Jim Crane says 'we were wrong, sorry we questioned your professionalism'
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has sent a letter to a Sports Illustrated reporter to apologize for his team accusing her of trying to "fabricate a story."
Stephanie Apstein reported Monday night that Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team's celebration after clinching the American League pennant. The comments involved closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, and were punctuated with a profanity.
After the SI story was published, the Astros called it "misleading and completely irresponsible." Other reporters corroborated what Apstein wrote, and Taubman was fired on Thursday.
In the letter Apstein posted Sunday on Twitter, Crane wrote that he was apologizing and retracting the team's initial statement.
"We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism," Crane wrote. "We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.