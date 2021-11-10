Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earns Hank Aaron Award as AL's top offensive player
22-year-old 1st baseman becomes youngest ever to receive honour
Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia's Bryce Harper have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com and a panel of Hall of Famers.
At 22, the Blue Jays first baseman became the youngest player ever to win the award
Harper, who won in 2015 with Washington, led the major leagues in OPS (1.044) and slugging percentage (.615) and tied for first with 42 doubles.
Each team nominated one player, MLB.com reporters picked seven finalists and a panel of Hall of Famers determined the winners, a group that included newcomers Chipper Jones, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz and holdovers Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.
The award began in 1999 and is named for Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died in January.
