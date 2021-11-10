Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earns Hank Aaron Award as AL's top offensive player

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia's Bryce Harper have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com and a panel of Hall of Famers.

22-year-old 1st baseman becomes youngest ever to receive honour

The Associated Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Hank Aaron Award as the best offensive player in the American League on Tuesday. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Guerrero tied for the major league home run lead with 48 and led the AL in OPS (1.002), slugging percentage (.601) and on-base percentage (.401).

At 22, the Blue Jays first baseman became the youngest player ever to win the award

Harper, who won in 2015 with Washington, led the major leagues in OPS (1.044) and slugging percentage (.615) and tied for first with 42 doubles.

Each team nominated one player, MLB.com reporters picked seven finalists and a panel of Hall of Famers determined the winners, a group that included newcomers Chipper Jones, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz and holdovers Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

The award began in 1999 and is named for Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died in January.

