Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer elected into Baseball Hall of Fame

Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short.

Beltre was picked on 366 of 385 ballots from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in his first ballot appearance for 95.1 per cent.

Helton received 307 votes for 79.7 per cent in his sixth appearance, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75 per cent after falling 11 votes short last year.

Mauer got 293 votes for 76.1 per cent and like Beltre was elected on his first try.

Welcome to the Hall, Adrián Beltré! 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/Ek4LImzvec">pic.twitter.com/Ek4LImzvec</a> —@Rangers

Wagner was five short at 284 votes and 73.8 per cent, but up from 68.1 per cent last year. He will appear on the ballot for the 10th and final time in 2025, when Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia are newly eligible.

Beltre, Mauer and Helton will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland, elected last month by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. There are 273 players among 346 people in the Hall.

Sheffield got 246 votes for 63.9 per cent in his final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 55 per cent last year and 11.7 per cent in 2015. He is eligible for consideration by the contemporary baseball player committee, which meets next in December 2025.

Beltre, a four-time all-star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman, hit .286 with 477 homers and 1,707 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1998-2004), Seattle (2005-09), Boston (2010) and Texas (2011-18). His 2,759 games at third base are second to Brooks Robinson's 2,870 and his 636 doubles are 11th on the career list.

Helton received 16.5 per cent support in 2019, his first year on the ballot. A five-time all-star first baseman and the 2000 major league batting champion, he hit .316 in 17 seasons for Colorado with 369 homers, 1,406 RBIs and 1,401 runs. He had widely divergent home/road statistics, batting .345 with 200 homers and 791 RBIs in the mile-high air of Coors Field and .287 with 142 homers and 547 RBIs on the road.

Mauer was a six-time all-star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2009 AL MVP during 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is the only catcher to win three batting titles, and he became just the 20th player in the Hall who was primarily a catcher. He hit .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18.

Bautista, others knocked off ballot

Voters included an average of seven names per ballot, up from 5.86 last year, and 24.4 per cent of the voters checked the maximum 10 candidates, an increase from 13.9 per cent. Just 10 eligible voters failed to return ballots.

Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez again lagged, hurt by suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez received 34.8 per cent and Ramirez 32.5 per cent.

Among other first-time candidates, Chase Utley (28.8) will remain on next year's ballot.

Longtime Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista, who was added to the teams Level of Excellence last summer, received just six votes, failing to meet the five per cent threshold required to remain on the ballot moving forward.

Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Adrian Gonzalez, Victor Martinez, Brandon Phillips, Jose Reyes and James Shields will also be dropped.