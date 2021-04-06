Cubs to honour Canada's Fergie Jenkins with statue outside Wrigley Field
Native of Chatham, Ont., became 1st Canadian in baseball Hall of Fame in 1991
The Chicago Cubs will erect a statue of Ferguson Jenkins outside Wrigley Field to honour the Canadian pitcher.
The Cubs say a likeness of the Hall of Famer could be unveiled as early as next year.
Jenkins, from Chatham, Ont., will be the fifth person honoured with a statue by the Cubs. Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams, as well as broadcaster Harry Caray, are the others.
The 78-year-old Jenkins was the first Canadian elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1991.
Jenkins' best season was in 1971 as he won the National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs.
A member of the Cubs for parts of 10 seasons from 1966-73 and 1982-83, Jenkins is the club's career leader in starts (347) and strikeouts (2,038).
Jenkins won at least 20 games with the Cubs for six straight seasons from 1967-72.
The Canadian also has had his No. 31 retired by the Cubs.
