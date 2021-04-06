Skip to Main Content
MLB

Cubs to honour Canada's Fergie Jenkins with statue outside Wrigley Field

Ferguson Jenkins, from Chatham, Ont., will be the fifth person honoured with a statue by the Chicago Cubs. Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams, as well as broadcaster Harry Caray, are the others.

Native of Chatham, Ont., became 1st Canadian in baseball Hall of Fame in 1991

The Canadian Press ·
The Chicago Cubs revealed Tuesday that a statue will be erected outside Wrigley Field in honour of Hall of Fame Canadian pitcher Fergie Jenkins. (Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press)

The Chicago Cubs will erect a statue of Ferguson Jenkins outside Wrigley Field to honour the Canadian pitcher.

The Cubs say a likeness of the Hall of Famer could be unveiled as early as next year.

Jenkins, from Chatham, Ont., will be the fifth person honoured with a statue by the Cubs. Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams, as well as broadcaster Harry Caray, are the others.

The 78-year-old Jenkins was the first Canadian elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1991.

Jenkins' best season was in 1971 as he won the National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs.

A member of the Cubs for parts of 10 seasons from 1966-73 and 1982-83, Jenkins is the club's career leader in starts (347) and strikeouts (2,038).

Jenkins won at least 20 games with the Cubs for six straight seasons from 1967-72.

The Canadian also has had his No. 31 retired by the Cubs.

WATCH | Jenkins becomes Canada's 1st baseball Hall of Famer in 1991:

Fergie Jenkins, first Canadian in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Digital Archives

30 years ago
15:37
Coming to Cooperstown is a great honour, but it comes on the heels of great personal loss. Baseball footage: Major League Baseball. 15:37
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now