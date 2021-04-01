Skip to Main Content
MLB to distribute $1.5M US in tickets to essential workers

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets will be divided evenly among 30 teams, and each club will select recipients

The Associated Press ·
On Thursday, Major League Baseball and its teams announced that they will distribute $1.5M in free tickets to essential workers. Each individual club will select the recipients, games and seat locations. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million US in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

