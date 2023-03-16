Mets' Edwin Diaz expectedly out for season after injury celebrating win at World Baseball Classic
Closer tore patellar tendon after Puerto Rico victory over Dominican Republic
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.
Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Diaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.
The Mets signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million US contract — the largest ever for a closer — after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury suffered during the tournament.
Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting.
Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration <a href="https://t.co/G9Md6SBrEj">pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj</a>—@MLBONFOX
Diaz, who turns 29 on Wednesday, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Diaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg.
He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.
