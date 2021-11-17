Blue Jays' Robbie Ray earns 5th Cy Young award in franchise history

Toronto Blue Jay Robbie Ray has won the Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher in 2021.

Ray had a 13-7 record this past season, with a 2.84 earned-run average with 248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched.

His ERA and strikeouts total were the best in the American League in 2021.

Ray, with 29 of 30 first-place votes, beat out New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and Chicago White Sox ace Lance Lynn for the AL's top pitching honour.

The 30-year-old Ray and cash considerations were traded to Toronto by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 31, 2020, in exchange for pitcher Travis Bergen.

Ray is a free agent after declining the one-year, $18.4-million US qualifying offer the Blue Jays made last week. Ray's decision was expected as he is poised to be one of the most sought-after players in free agency.

It's the fifth time a Blue Jay has earned the honour, after Pat Hentgen in 1996, Roger Clemens in 1997 and 1998 and Roy Halladay in 2003.