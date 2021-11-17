Blue Jays' Robbie Ray earns 5th Cy Young award in franchise history
Toronto starter collects 29 of 30 1st-place votes to be named top pitcher in American League
Toronto Blue Jay Robbie Ray has won the Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher in 2021.
Ray had a 13-7 record this past season, with a 2.84 earned-run average with 248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched.
His ERA and strikeouts total were the best in the American League in 2021.
The 30-year-old Ray and cash considerations were traded to Toronto by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 31, 2020, in exchange for pitcher Travis Bergen.
Ray is a free agent after declining the one-year, $18.4-million US qualifying offer the Blue Jays made last week. Ray's decision was expected as he is poised to be one of the most sought-after players in free agency.
It's the fifth time a Blue Jay has earned the honour, after Pat Hentgen in 1996, Roger Clemens in 1997 and 1998 and Roy Halladay in 2003.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?