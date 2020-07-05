White Sox, Nationals each have 2 players test positive for COVID-19
Both unidentified Chicago players are asymptomatic, have been isolated
Both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced Sunday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The White Sox said that their two unidentified players are asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago.
"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the team said in a statement posted on Twitter.
"We cannot comment on the health status of individual players or employees regarding COVID-19, and the players involved requested privacy at this time related to their health situation."
WATCH | Chief PHO, Deputy Chief discuss pitfalls of Blue Jays playing in Toronto:
The White Sox returned to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday for their first practice since spring training came to a halt in March.
Washington manager Dave Martinez announced Sunday that neither of his unidentified players who tested positive have been to Nationals Park. No further details were provided.
Nationals catcher Welington Castillo, pitcher Joe Ross and infielder Ryan Zimmerman are among the MLB players to opt out of playing in the 60-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
