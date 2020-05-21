MLB players respond to league's lengthy return plan
67-page proposal sets protocols for season to be played
The baseball players' association gave management a wide-ranging response Thursday to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.
Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.
The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and post-game therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.
Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members. Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.
WATCH | Manfred confident about reaching agreement with players:
The union wants more frequent testing than management's proposed "multiple times per week."
MLB is expected to make an economic proposal to the union within a few days. MLB hopes to start the season by early July.
