New positive coronavirus tests for St. Louis Cardinals: reports

The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported.

An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved.

The Cardinals have not played since Wednesday. Their entire weekend series in Milwaukee was postponed after multiple members of the travelling party tested positive.

On Saturday night, St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said one player and three staff members had tested positive for the virus but had not shown any symptoms. An additional four members of the organization — one other player and three other staff members — had received inconclusive test results, Mozeliak said.

Two who tested positive returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee by car, while other Cardinals players were isolating inside of their hotel rooms in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play four games against the Detroit Tigers from Tuesday through Thursday.

Marlins, Phillies have zero new positive tests

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies both had zero new positive results in their latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Phillies issued a news release confirming the information Sunday, while multiple outlets reported the Marlins' results.

The Phillies are scheduled to resume their season on Monday as they start a two-game series in New York against the Yankees.

Starting Tuesday, the Marlins are slated to play four games in three days against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Phillies and Marlins have both been idle since their season-opening three-game series in Philadelphia, where Miami won two of three from July 24-26.

Since then, the Marlins have had 18 players and two staff members test positive for the coronavirus. One member of the Phillies' coaching staff and a member of their home clubhouse staff also tested positive.