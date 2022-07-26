Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez returns to booth after completing cancer treatment
73-year-old stepped away from role in April to focus on treatment
Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is set to make his return to the booth tonight when Toronto takes on the St. Louis Cardinals.
Martinez, 73, stepped away from the job in mid-April after being diagnosed with cancer. He has since completed his treatment for the disease.
His ties to the Blue Jays date back to 1981 when he started a six-year stint as one of the team's catchers.
Martinez played 17 years in Major League Baseball, including stops with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.
GET UP BALL!<br><br>After a red-hot weekend, the <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> are ready to continue their streak at home...with a familiar face!👀🙌💥<br><br>Buck Martinez is back in the booth alongside <a href="https://twitter.com/DShulman_ESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DShulman_ESPN</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/SiddallJoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SiddallJoe</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/SNETCampbell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNETCampbell</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/ArashMadani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArashMadani</a> for this 2-game series on <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> and SN NOW. <a href="https://t.co/b2eqISU6VD">pic.twitter.com/b2eqISU6VD</a>—@SportsnetPR
He was hired as the Blue Jays' manager in 2001, but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.
He first stepped behind the microphone in 1987 as a colour commentator for Jays games on TSN.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?