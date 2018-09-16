Grichuk goes yard twice, Blue Jays survive Yankees' furious comeback

Miguel Andujar's drive sailed into the seats for a grand slam , the crowd went crazy. But a furious rally quickly fizzled, and the questions remained for the New York Yankees.

CC Sabathia got clocked early and the Yankees, despite hitting four home runs during a late comeback, kept wobbling toward a playoff spot Saturday with an 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

"We have a group in there capable of turning this thing in a heartbeat," manager Aaron Boone said, adding, "we've got to do better."

New York began the day with a 1 ½-game lead over Oakland for the top AL wild-card slot. The Yankees are just 6-7 this month and 8-10 over a longer stretch, and still don't have injured slugger Aaron Judge back in the starting lineup. They were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

"It's just kind of getting everyone clicking," Boone said. "I feel like we're getting closer to that."

Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer with the Yankees down 5-0 in the sixth inning. It was 8-1 in the seventh before Gregorius and Giancarlo Stanton went deep and Andujar launched his slam.

Randal Grichuk hit two homers and doubled, and Kevin Pillar also connected as Toronto ended a four-game losing streak. The Blue Jays exhausted their bullpen, using seven pitchers to hold on.

Reid-Foley deals

Sean Reid-Foley (2-3) struck out 10, giving up singles in five shutout innings . He got even for getting hit hard at Yankee Stadium last month, when Stanton homered off him.

In the fifth, the 23-year-old rookie threw a high-and-tight, tailing fastball that tied up Stanton. The slugger started to swing and went around as he spun out of the way, winding up face-first in the batter's box, facing the backstop.

A frustrated Stanton slammed his right fist into the dirt — another punchout for Reid-Foley.

Reid-Foley said he didn't see Stanton's reaction.

"I actually didn't. Actually, I completely missed my spot by about five feet, but I'll take the out. Obviously, take the little victories," he said

Ken Giles earned his 21st save , nine since being traded from Houston to Toronto. He struck out Gary Sanchez with a runner on second to finish the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth. On May 1 with the Astros, Giles allowed a tiebreaking, three-run homer to Sanchez and punched himself after he was removed from the game.

Stanton hit his 34th homer in the seventh. A batter later, Gregorius hit his 26th to break his own Yankees season record for home runs by a shortstop. Andujar's second slam of his rookie season came against Tyler Clippard and made it a one-run game.

Grichuk hit a leadoff homer in the second . He hit his 23rd home run in the third and Kevin Pillar followed with a homer that finished Sabathia (7-7).

Sabathia walked off to boos down 5-0 after 2 1/3 innings, matching his shortest outing since 2015. The 38-year-old lefty has won only one of his last 11 starts.

"Just wasn't sharp," Sabathia said.

Boone said he'd feel confident putting Sabathia on the mound in a playoff game, especially if the 244-game winner can regain the touch with his cutter.

"Struggling to find that real good consistency," Boone said.

Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected for the second time in a month at Yankee Stadium. After catcher Luke Maile — who wasn't in the game — began hollering from the dugout at plate umpire Roberto Ortiz and got tossed, Gibbons came out to take up the argument and also got ejected .