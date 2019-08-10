Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. rises to occasion with go-ahead triple

A two-run triple from Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the seventh inning propelled Toronto past one of the best teams in baseball, the New York Yankees, for a 5-4 win on Saturday.

The victory was Toronto's second in a row, after the Yankees won their ninth consecutive game in the series opener at the Rogers Centre on Thursday. The Blue Jays were behind 4-3 to begin their half of the seventh inning. Rookie Bo Bichette extended his club-record on-base streak to start a career to 13 games with a leadoff walk.

The shortstop moved to second on Craig Biggio's single to right field, and they scored for the tying and go-ahead runs on Guerrero's triple that trickled down the first-base line.

Guerrero singled in his previous at-bat to push his average to .388 (31 for 80) in his last 20 games with seven doubles, a triple, five homers and 25 RBI.

Blue Jays reliever Jason Adam (1-0) recorded his first win in the majors. Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino (5-4) took the loss. He gave up the critical triple to Guerrero.

The growing pitching trend among teams to occasionally begin with an opening pitcher - instead of a starter - in the hopes of a short burst of success worked both the Blue Jays and Yankees.

Toronto's Wilmer Font retired the only six batters he faced. He gave way to Jacob Waguespack after two innings. Chad Green opened on the mound for the Yankees, but after facing four batters in an inning of work, he was replaced by lefty Stephen Tarpley.

The Yankees had won the last nine times Green was employed as an opener.

Waguespack retired five of his first six batters but was greeted with a two-out solo home run from New York catcher Gary Sanchez in the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays bounced back in the bottom of the inning. Justin Smoak walked and advanced to second after Derek Fisher's sharp single to centre field. Teoscar Hernandez's homer brought them home to left field for a 3-1 lead.

The blast was Hernandez's 18th of the season and 14th in 40 games since June 16.

Waguespack held the Yankees power-hitting lineup at bay until the sixth inning. Aaron Judge singled to left field, but the Blue Jays pitcher was able to get the next two outs. New York third baseman Gio Urshela, however, belted a homer to the second deck in centre field to tie the game. It was the last pitch Waguespack would throw in his 3 2/3 innings.

The Yankees went ahead 4-3 in the seventh inning. Mike Ford drew a one-out walk and moved to third on Mike Tauchman's double to centre field. Ford scored on D.J. LeMahieu's sacrifice fly to right.