Blue Jays fan makes young Yankees fan's dreams come true with Aaron Judge home-run ball
Derek Rodriguez, 9, brought to tears with gift from stranger
A young New York Yankees fan's dreams came true on Tuesday night in Toronto when he was handed a home-run ball hit by Aaron Judge.
According to a story by The Athletic, Derek Rodriguez lives in Toronto, but he and his father Cesar Rodriguez are staunch supporters of the Blue Jays' division-rival Yankees.
Derek, 9, arrived at his outfield seats alongside his father in a new Judge t-shirt. In the sixth inning, Judge blasted a home run to the Rodriguez's section, where the ball was picked up by Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta.
Almost without pause, Lanzillotta turned around and handed Rodriguez the ball. Rodriguez leapt into his arms and burst into tears, overcome with the emotion of receiving a home-run ball hit by his favourite player.
WATCH | Rodriguez gets home-run ball from Lanzillotta:
"I'm really excited. My dream is to meet Aaron Judge, and well, I'm really happy that I got the ball from his home run," Rodriguez told The Athletic.
Judge was told about the moments by reporters following the game, which the Yankees won 9-1.
"No way," he said. "That's what's special about this game. It doesn't matter what jersey you wear. Everybody appreciates this game. That's pretty cool. I've got to check out that video."
The Blue Jays and Yankees wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
Rodriguez and his father, who bought tickets for each of the three games, are likely to be there once again.
