Blue Jays' Guerrero smacks grand slam in rout of Royals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to give him a career-high five RBIs, Sean Reid-Foley tossed five innings of four-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night.

Freddy Galvis drove in a pair of runs with a broken-bat single, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also had an RBI for the Blue Jays, who clinched their first winning series at Kauffman Stadium since April 2013.

Meanwhile, the Royals stranded 14 while going 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Reid-Foley (1-1), making just his third start of the season, dominated the Royals much as he did in late June. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed four hits and walked four while striking out four, and if not for a pitch count that had already reached 92, he might have gone farther.

No problem. The Blue Jays' bullpen — and Guerrero's big blow — took any drama out of things.

The Royals' Mike Montgomery (1-4) failed to build off a solid start against Cleveland his last time out, getting tagged for two runs in the first and never getting in a groove. The recently acquired left-hander allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while failing to escape the fifth.

His trouble began with the very first batter, Bo Bichette, who ripped a clean single. Four of the first five Toronto batters wound up reaching base, putting the Royals in a 2-0 hole.

Montgomery dodged more trouble in the third before Galvis, scratched from the series opener with back tightness, cracked his bat while dumping a pitch into left field for a two-run single in the fifth.

The Royals would have loved such timely hitting.

They left the bags loaded in the first when Cheslor Cuthbert flied out, then stranded runners each of the next five frames. And when Hunter Dozier led off the seventh with a single, Jorge Soler popped out and Ryan O'Hearn grounded into a double play — so at least they didn't strand anyone.

Phelps dealt to Cubs for pitching prospect

The Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.

As part of the trade announced Tuesday, the Blue Jays agreed to send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps' contract, which includes a $2.5 million US base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses.

Phelps will cost Chicago a maximum of $1.25 million. The Cubs are responsible for the $819,892 remaining of his 2019 salary and the first $430,108 of the performance bonuses Phelps earns.

The 32-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0 for 2 in save chances.

He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017) and Toronto.

To open a 40-man roster spot for Phelps, the Cubs moved left-hander Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day injured list.

String of moves

Phelps is the third player in three days traded by the rebuilding Blue Jays after right-hander Marcus Stroman was sent to the New York Mets and utilityman Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay.

Phelps could earn $2.5 million in bonuses this year based on games: $250,000 each for 25, 30 and 35, and $350,000 apiece for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 70. He also could earn $750,000 this year based on games finished: $125,000 each for 25 and 30, and $250,000 apiece for 35 and 40.

His option price would increase to $3 million if he pitches in 30-39 games this year. $5 million if 40-49, $7 million if 50 games. He has differing bonus chances for 2020 depending on his base salary that year.

Hatch, 24, was 4-10 with a 4.59 ERA this season at Double-A Tennessee. Selected by Chicago on the third round of the 2016 amateur draft with the 104th pick, Hatch signed for a $573,900 bonus. He is 17-27 with a 4.10 ERA in 73 starts over three minor league seasons.

Closer Giles gets cortisone shot

Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, who has been the subject of trade speculation, got a cortisone shot in his right elbow Tuesday to treat what the club called mild inflammation.

Toronto head athletic trainer Nikki Huffman says an MRI showed no structural problems, and that the shot would provide Giles with "a long-lasting effect." Huffman also said Giles has been cleared to throw in two days, though when he makes it back to the mound is unclear.

The club said the inflammation was unrelated to the elbow injury Giles sustained when he fell during a game a couple months ago. Giles also missed time in June with inflammation.

The prognosis likely scuttles any potential trades before Wednesday's deadline. Several contenders looking for bullpen help had been interested in Giles, who is 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 14 saves.