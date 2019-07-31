Blue Jays trade Daniel Hudson to Nationals for minor-league pitcher: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly sending right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson to the Washington Nationals, getting pitching prospect Kyle Johnston in return.

With much of the attention on the Jays bullpen focused on Ken Giles, the team instead parted ways Wednesday with its 10-year journeyman just hours before the trade deadline, numerous outlets reported. Hudson, 32, has played for five teams over 10 big-league seasons.

This season, his first with the Jays, Hudson is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 games. He has 48 strikeouts in 48 innings. Over his career, Hudson is 46-35 with a 3.92 ERA in 355 games, with 61 starts.

Johnston is 9-9 with a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts with Class-A Potomac this season. The 23-year-old is the Nationals' 27th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Borucki back to IL

The Toronto Blue Jays also placed left-hander Ryan Borucki on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Sunday.

Left-hander Buddy Boshers has been selected to the major league roster to take Borucki's place.

It's another setback for Borucki, who missed the first half of his sophomore year after suffering a left elbow injury in spring training.

Borucki, 25, returned to the Blue Jays earlier this month and made two starts, going 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. He pitched just 6 2/3 innings during those two outings.

Borucki had a promising rookie campaign, going 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA while striking out 67 and walking 33 in 17 starts.

The loss of Borucki thins out an already short-handed Blue Jays starting staff after the trade of Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets on Sunday.