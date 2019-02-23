Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays fall to Tigers in spring training opener
Blue Jays fall to Tigers in spring training opener

Toronto pitcher Borucki tosses 2 scoreless innings in quest to earn starting job

The Canadian Press ·
Ryan Borucki, seen above last season, gave up two hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings of work as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped their first game of the spring 4-0 to the Detroit Tigers in Dunedin, Fla., on Saturday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Teoscar Hernandez had two of Toronto's five hits as the Blue Jays fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Saturday in Dunedin, Fla., in the first pre-season game this year for both teams.

Ryan Borucki gave up two hits, a walk and earned a strikeout over two scoreless innings as Toronto's (0-1) starter.

Third baseman Santiago Espinal had a triple for the Blue Jays, as outfielder Jonathan Davis and designated hitter Bo Bichette added base hits.

Niko Goodrum's two-run homer powered Detroit's (1-0) four-run third inning.

It was something of a tryout for Borucki, who hopes to earn the fifth spot in the Blue Jays rotation to start the season.

Borucki demonstrated his potential in his rookie season last year, pitching to a 4-6 record and a 3.87 earned-run average over 17 starts after making his MLB debut in late June.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told reporters in his first spring training media session last week that Borucki was not guaranteed a spot in the Blue Jays' 2019 rotation.

