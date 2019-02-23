Blue Jays fall to Tigers in spring training opener

Teoscar Hernandez had two of Toronto's five hits as the Blue Jays fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Saturday in Dunedin, Fla., in the first pre-season game this year for both teams.

Ryan Borucki gave up two hits, a walk and earned a strikeout over two scoreless innings as Toronto's (0-1) starter.

Third baseman Santiago Espinal had a triple for the Blue Jays, as outfielder Jonathan Davis and designated hitter Bo Bichette added base hits.

Niko Goodrum's two-run homer powered Detroit's (1-0) four-run third inning.

It was something of a tryout for Borucki, who hopes to earn the fifth spot in the Blue Jays rotation to start the season.

Borucki demonstrated his potential in his rookie season last year, pitching to a 4-6 record and a 3.87 earned-run average over 17 starts after making his MLB debut in late June.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told reporters in his first spring training media session last week that Borucki was not guaranteed a spot in the Blue Jays' 2019 rotation.