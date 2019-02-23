Blue Jays fall to Tigers in spring training opener
Toronto pitcher Borucki tosses 2 scoreless innings in quest to earn starting job
Teoscar Hernandez had two of Toronto's five hits as the Blue Jays fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Saturday in Dunedin, Fla., in the first pre-season game this year for both teams.
Third baseman Santiago Espinal had a triple for the Blue Jays, as outfielder Jonathan Davis and designated hitter Bo Bichette added base hits.
Niko Goodrum's two-run homer powered Detroit's (1-0) four-run third inning.
Borucki demonstrated his potential in his rookie season last year, pitching to a 4-6 record and a 3.87 earned-run average over 17 starts after making his MLB debut in late June.
Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told reporters in his first spring training media session last week that Borucki was not guaranteed a spot in the Blue Jays' 2019 rotation.
