Smoak delivers walk-off blast as Jays top Tigers

Justin Smoak homered in the bottom of the ninth as the Toronto Blue Jays came back from a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Saturday.

Smoak sent a 1-0 pitch from Joe Jimenez (3-1) to the right-field seats to lead off the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off victory, sending the 27,066 fans into a frenzy.

Randal Grichuk capped his June hot streak with a home run for the Blue Jays (39-43), and Devon Travis had an RBI groundout.

Jays reliever Seunghwan Oh (4-2) pitched the top of the ninth for the win.

Sam Gaviglio went seven strong innings for Toronto, allowing three runs and four hits. He also walked three batters and struck out five.

Nicholas Castellanos and John Hicks homered for the Tigers (36-48).

Former Toronto prospect Matt Boyd started for Detroit and allowed three runs, four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

The Blue Jays have won 10 of their last 11 home games following a 1-10 stretch at Rogers Centre.

Hicks put Detroit on the board with a solo, two-out home run in the second inning, sending a 3-2 offering from Gaviglio over the left-field wall.

The Tigers tacked on two more runs for a 3-0 lead on Castellanos' homer in the second. The Detroit right-fielder hit the first pitch he saw to the left-field seats, scoring Jose Iglesias, who had reached on a leadoff single.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth.

Kevin Pillar began the rally with a leadoff double — Toronto's first hit of the game — advanced to third on an Aledmys Diaz single and scored on a groundout from Travis. Grichuk followed by launching a pitch into the stands to drive in two with his 10th homer of the season.

Grichuk came into the game batting .316 with seven homers and 18 RBI's since June 3. The Jays right-fielder, who had a rough start to the season, missed all of May with a knee strain and came off the disabled list on June 1.

Boyd was selected by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB draft and was traded to Detroit in 2015 as part of the deal that sent ace David Price to the Blue Jays ahead of their first post-season appearance in 22 years.

Boyd started two games for Toronto in 2015, pitching to a 14.85 earned-run average over 6 2/3 innings, before the trade.