Blue Jays announce 1-year, $9M contract with outfield whiz Kevin Kiermaier

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a $9-million US, one-year contract. The 32-year-old played 63 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, hitting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

32-year-old spent entire career to date with Tampa Bay, winning 3 Gold Gloves

The Canadian Press ·
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier watches the ball enter his glove as he slides to make a catch in the outfield.
Kevin Kiermaier, seen above with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, signed a one-year, $9 million US contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced on Thursday. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated PRess)

Kiermaier has earned three Gold Glove awards since making his debut with the Rays in 2013. Over 914 career big-league games with Tampa Bay, he has a .248 average with 82 homers and 316 RBIs.

"Kevin is a terrific addition to our already strong roster. As we focus on improving our team heading into this off-season, Kevin checked a lot of those boxes," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a release.

"His handedness, defence, elite baserunning, and clubhouse presence make him a great fit for our team and we are excited about his contributions next season."

Kiermaier was scheduled to hold a media availability later in the day.

