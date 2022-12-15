Blue Jays announce 1-year, $9M contract with outfield whiz Kevin Kiermaier

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a $9-million US, one-year contract.

The 32-year-old played 63 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, hitting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

Kiermaier has earned three Gold Glove awards since making his debut with the Rays in 2013. Over 914 career big-league games with Tampa Bay, he has a .248 average with 82 homers and 316 RBIs.

"Kevin is a terrific addition to our already strong roster. As we focus on improving our team heading into this off-season, Kevin checked a lot of those boxes," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a release.

"His handedness, defence, elite baserunning, and clubhouse presence make him a great fit for our team and we are excited about his contributions next season."

Kiermaier was scheduled to hold a media availability later in the day.