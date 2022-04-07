Blue Jays dive into sports gambling, sign 10-year deal with TheScore Bet
TheScore Bet has secured a 10-year exclusive partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal, announced Thursday, makes theScore Bet the official gaming partner of the Blue Jays.
Ontario's sports-betting industry opened fully on Monday
TheScore Bet has secured a 10-year exclusive partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The deal, announced Thursday, makes theScore Bet the official gaming partner of the Blue Jays.
Ontario's sports-betting industry opened fully Monday.
The partnership will provide exclusive in-stadium and digital offerings to Jays fans and theScore Bet users via sponsorship elements.
That will include two immersive premium seating sections on the baselines, extensive in-stadium branding, in-game features, a number of team-related experiences.
The deal also designates theScore Bet, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc. that's headquartered in Toronto, as the presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?