Blue Jays fall to Royals in series finale
Salvador Perez's 2-run shot breaks scoreless tie in 7th
Salvador Perez tapped his bat twice on the plate to make sure it wasn't cracked, then sent the next pitch he saw from Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch into the left-field fountains, breaking open a scoreless game and sending the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings. Kyle Zimmer (1-0) and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning, and Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter for his second save of the season.
Kansas City has won a major league-leading 55 consecutive games when ahead after seven innings.
Kansas City also won the opener Thursday night to take a series from Toronto for the first time since September 2017.
Sunday's game was scoreless through six, but it wasn't so much a pitcher's duel as an exercise in offensive ineptitude.
Singer must be wondering whether his teammates like him.
The Royals did not score a single run with him on the mound in his first two starts, and they failed to again despite a solid job against the Blue Jays. Singer allowed just two hits and walked three while striking out six.
At least he rendered the Blue Jays equally ineffective with runners on base. They left two aboard in the second, runners on the corners in the third and two more in the fourth, keeping the game scoreless even with busy base paths.
