Matz throws 5 1/3 hitless innings, improves to 3-0 as a Blue Jay
Guerrero Jr. paces offence with 4th homer of season to open doubleheader vs. Royals
Steven Matz held the Kansas City Royals without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-1 victory in the seven-inning opener of their doubleheader on Saturday.
Matz (3-0) only allowed a pair of walks before Nicky Lopez's blooper to left with one out in the sixth. Matz gave up Andrew Benintendi's two-out double later in the inning for the only other blemish on an otherwise dominant performance.
The left-hander, who gave way to Rafael Dolis for the seventh inning, struck out five around those two walks and two hits while allowing Kansas City to hit just five balls out of the infield.
Other than a shaky first, the Royals' Mike Minor matched Matz pitch for pitch most of the way.
Minor (1-1) retired his first two batters before Guerrero and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back singles and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a two-run double off the wall. That was all the runs until Davis hit his first homer of the year off the left-field foul pole leading off the fifth and Guerrero tagged his second homer of the series leading off the sixth.
"Some good defensive plays behind me," Minor said. "I felt like the strike zone was a little tight, so a lot of the pitches I was throwing, I wasn't getting ahead. I was getting behind guys. And then I gave up the home runs."
The only no-hitter in Blue Jays history is Dave Stieb's 3-0 win over Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.
"We ran into a good start today. Matz was throwing the ball well," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "He had good late movement — you could tell the guys weren't seeing the late movement. Really baring in, using the back door."
The Blue Jays certainly were glad to have Matz's masterful performance after Friday's rainout. Their starting rotation has been shredded by injuries just three weeks into the season, including in a 7-5 loss to Kansas City on Thursday night.
In the nightcap, the Blue Jays sent Tommy Milone to the mound against the Royals' Ervin Santana.
The well-travelled Santana had not taken a big league mound since April 24, 2019, with the White Sox. Santana spent the 2013 season with the Royals and was starting for them for the first time in 2,761 days.
